Ashoka Buildcon receives Rs 35 crore from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

Towards investment into city gas distribution business of subsidiary - Unison Enviro

Ashoka Buildcon announced that in respect of investment commitment of Rs.150 crore by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure ('MSII') into City Gas Distribution (CGD) business of Unison Enviro ('UEPL'), a Subsidiary of the Company, this is to update that the transaction closure has been achieved by UEPL. The first tranche of investment of Rs.35 crore has been received on 31 January 2019.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 18:47 IST

