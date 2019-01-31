Ashoka Buildcon receives Rs 35 crore from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon rises over 3% on Rs 150 cr investment from Morgan Stanley
Ashoka Buildcon jumps after unit raises funds from Morgan Stanley
Bharat Gas to invest Rs 4,000 cr in 2 Maharashtra projects
Ashoka Buildcon to allot NCDs aggregating Rs 150 cr
400 districts to have city gas in 2-3 years: PM
-
Towards investment into city gas distribution business of subsidiary - Unison EnviroAshoka Buildcon announced that in respect of investment commitment of Rs.150 crore by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure ('MSII') into City Gas Distribution (CGD) business of Unison Enviro ('UEPL'), a Subsidiary of the Company, this is to update that the transaction closure has been achieved by UEPL. The first tranche of investment of Rs.35 crore has been received on 31 January 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU