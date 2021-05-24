Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 86.89 points or 0.47% at 18554.87 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.84%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.05%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.71%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.41%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 3.66%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.46%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.72%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 129.61 or 0.26% at 50670.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.35 points or 0.2% at 15205.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 190.3 points or 0.82% at 23320.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.14 points or 0.75% at 7388.73.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1178 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

