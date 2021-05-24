India Cements records PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q4 FY21

-
ALSO READ
Barometers trade near day's low; cement stocks under pressure
Ambuja Cements Q1 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 665 cr
The Ramco Cements update on waste heat recovery plants at Jayanthipuram plant
Board of India Cements appoints directors
ACC launches innovative and sustainable products during COVID-19
-
On a consolidated basis, the cement maker reported a net profit of Rs 50.19 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 10.40 crore in Q4 FY20.
Revenue from operations increased 6.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,472.45 crore during the quarter.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 71.88 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 68.75 crore in Q4 FY20. The company incurred a current tax expense of Rs 10 crore in the fourth quarter.
The cement makers' net profit surged to Rs 206.77 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 50.16 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Revenue from operations declined 13% to Rs 4,510.55 crore in FY21 over FY20.
The company's board has approved a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the year 2020-21.
The board has also approved reappointment of N. Snnivasan as managing director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 26 May 2021, on the existing terms, as recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee of the board.
India Cements is primarily engaged in manufacture and marketing of cement and cement related products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU