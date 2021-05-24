India Cements records PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q4 FY21

On a consolidated basis, the cement maker reported a net profit of Rs 50.19 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 10.40 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased 6.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,472.45 crore during the quarter.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 71.88 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 68.75 crore in Q4 FY20. The company incurred a current tax expense of Rs 10 crore in the fourth quarter.

The cement makers' net profit surged to Rs 206.77 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 50.16 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Revenue from operations declined 13% to Rs 4,510.55 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The company's board has approved a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the year 2020-21.

The board has also approved reappointment of N. Snnivasan as managing director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 26 May 2021, on the existing terms, as recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee of the board.

India Cements is primarily engaged in manufacture and marketing of cement and cement related products.

