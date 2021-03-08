Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 269.16 points or 1.94% at 14175 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 4.17%), Vedanta Ltd (up 3.17%),Coal India Ltd (up 3.11%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.63%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.25%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.06%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.55%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.28%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.13%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 347.56 or 0.69% at 50752.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 94.9 points or 0.64% at 15033.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 278.47 points or 1.33% at 21214.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.44 points or 1.19% at 7007.76.

On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 595 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)