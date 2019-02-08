Metroglobal standalone net profit declines 84.11% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 26.28% to Rs 126.04 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal declined 84.11% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.28% to Rs 126.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 99.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales126.0499.81 26 OPM %5.594.32 -PBDT6.555.42 21 PBT6.515.39 21 NP0.654.09 -84

Fri, February 08 2019. 13:48 IST

