AGC Networks standalone net profit declines 93.59% in the December 2018 quarter

Ausom Enterprise reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 90.93 crore

Net profit of AGC Networks declined 93.59% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 90.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 85.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales90.9385.52 6 OPM %4.2112.23 -PBDT0.905.66 -84 PBT0.385.16 -93 NP0.385.93 -94

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:48 IST

