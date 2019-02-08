Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
Banks' officers oppose proposed merger of three PSBs
BoB, Vijaya Bank approve merger proposal to create second largest PSU lender
RBI lifts lending curbs on BoI, BoM, OBC
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Swagtam Trading & Services rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU