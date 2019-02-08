Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 290.62% to Rs 38.71 croreNet profit of Oriental Trimex reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 290.62% to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.719.91 291 OPM %7.234.44 -PBDT5.141.58 225 PBT4.401.20 267 NP3.52-1.34 LP
