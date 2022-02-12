Metropolis Healthcare records 30% YoY fall in Q3 PAT

Metropolis Healthcare reported 30% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.2 crore despite a 7% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 293.1 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Reported EBIDTA in Q3 FY22 was Rs 76.2 crore, down by 12% from Rs 86.7 crore in Q3 FY21. Reported EBIDTA Margin was 26% in Q3 FY22 as against 31.5% in Q3 FY21.

Ameera Shah, promoter and managing director, Metropolis Healthcare said: During Q3FY22, we are pleased to share that we have been able to grow our non-covid revenue despite sharp drop in volumes from a government contract. We have made increased investments in digital& marketing, manpower& customer experience initiatives in order to strengthen our brand. This has impacted margins which we believe is a short term phenomenon.

Our focused cities performance and B2C contribution continues to witness healthy growth and is a testimony to our on-ground efforts and the acceptance of Metropolis Brand in the minds of consumers.

We have also been able to successfully complete the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostics during Q3 which will enable us to scale up our business, improve the B2C revenue contribution and tap the value end of the market.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

Metropolis Healthcare is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence across 20 states in India. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities.

The scrip fell 1.63% to Rs 2419.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

