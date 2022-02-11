Oil India Q3 PAT spurts 38% YoY to Rs 1,245 cr

-
Oil India's standalone net profit jumped 37.75% to Rs 1,244.90 crore on a 76.05% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 3,736.70 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Pre-tax gains stood at Rs 1,593.20 crore in Q3 FY22 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 384.20 crore in Q3 FY21.
On a segmental basis, revenues from crude oil grew 83.03% to Rs 3,047.15 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 1,664.78 crore in Q3 FY21. Revenues from natural gas soared 72.95% to Rs 512.87 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 296.54 crore in Q3 FY21.
On a consolidated basis, net profit fell 2.86% to Rs 1,522.96 crore on a 21.48% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,685.49 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The board on 11 February 2022 declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 per equity share). This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share paid during the period by the company.
Oil India is a state-owned Navratna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Shares of Oil India shed 0.98% to Rs 227.95 on BSE. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in Oil India.
