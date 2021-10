Metropolis Healthcare acquires Dr. Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre

On 22 October 2021

Metropolis Healthcare has completed the acquisition of 100% stake of Dr. Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre (Hitech) along with its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services (Centralab) on 22 October 2021 for a cash consideration of Rs.636 crore as per the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement including amendments thereof entered between the Company and the sellers.

Post completion of the aforesaid acquisition, Hitech and Centralab has become wholly-owned subsidiary and step down wholly owned subsidiary respectively of the Company.

