Metropolis Healthcare drops after Q2 FY22 PAT skids 3.5% to Rs 58 cr

Metropolis Healthcare declined 3.04% to Rs 3,071.85 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 3.5% to Rs 58.40 crore on a 4.9% increase in net sales to Rs 302.62 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Non-COVID 19 revenue grew 38% to Rs 260 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Q2 FY21. Patient visits jumped 25% to 3.3 million in Q2 September 2021 as compared to Q2 September 2020. The number of tests surged 29% to 6.2 million Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Non-COVID 19 home visits revenue rose 17% to Rs 26 crore in Q2 September 2021 from Q2 September 2020. Revenue contribution from specialised tests (Non-COVID 19) increased to 43% in Q2 FY22 over 39% in Q2 FY21.

EBITDA (before CSR and ESOP) fell 1.79% to Rs 93.20 crore (with a margin of 30.8%) in Q2 September 2021 as against Rs 94.90 crore in Q2 September 2020. Reported PAT margin was at 19.3% in Q2 FY22 over 21% in Q2 FY21.

Ameera Shah, the promoter and managing director (MD) of Metropolis Healthcare, stated, "We are pleased to share that we have continued the strong business momentum with recording robust revenue along with profitability during Q2 FY22. This strong performance has been on the back of growth in sustainable Non-COVID 19 revenue, increased patient visits & tests and increased contribution from specialized tests. With economy now strongly recovering from the pandemic, we expect our non-covid business to continue grow sustainably. Our recently acquired Hitech Diagnostics will further enable us to scale up our business, improve the B2C revenue contribution and increase our market penetration by catering to the value segment of the market."

Metropolis Healthcare is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence across 19 states in India.

