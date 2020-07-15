Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 4.54 croreNet profit of Advance Multitech reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.88% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 17.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.544.23 7 17.6914.91 19 OPM %4.856.38 -6.6710.66 - PBDT0.230.19 21 0.831.16 -28 PBT0.090.02 350 0.170.47 -64 NP0.07-0.05 LP 0.150.34 -56
