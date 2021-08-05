Minda Industries announces closure of QIP issue

-
Approves issue price of Rs 720 per equity shares (at a discount of 2.02% to the floor price)Minda Industries announced the closure of the qualified institutions placement issue on 05 August 2021, pursuant to receipt of application forms for an aggregate of 97,22,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the funds in the escrow account from eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the issue, which opened on 02 August 2021.
The fund raising committee of the company has determined and approved the issue of Rs 720 per equity share (including premium of Rs 718 per share) which is at a discount of Rs 14.84 per equity share (2.20%) to the floor price of Rs 734.84 per equity share.
