Maruti Suzuki India announces production figures for July 2021

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved total production of 170,719 units in month of July 2021 compared to 107,687 units in July 2020.

While the number of vehicles manufactured in July 2021 is higher than that of July 2020, a comparison is not meaningful because July 2020 had a much lower base due to pandemic related disruptions.

The number of vehicles manufactured in July 2021 remained below that in July 2018.

