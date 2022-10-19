Mindspace Business Parks REIT achieves 5-star rating from GRESB In Development Benchmark

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio, has achieved 5-Star rating, scoring 94 out of 100 and has been ranked 4th in Asia Office, in the Development Benchmark. The entity has achieved 4-Star rating scoring 81 out of 100 in Standing Investment Benchmark.

The ratings are an outcome of the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark assessment, the leading global environmental social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments globally.

Mindspace REIT has performed well across the Environment, Social and Governance components which highlight commitment to stakeholder engagement, inclusive growth, best-in-class environment practices and robust corporate framework. Mindspace REIT's emphasis on strong ESG policies and exceptional risk management framework, were well recognized by the GRESB assessment, which is reflected in its final scores.

