Ipca Laboratories appoints Independent Director

W.e.f. 20 October 2022

Ipca Laboratories has appointed Dr. Narendra Mairpady (DIN 00536905) as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 20th October, 2022. He is also appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years from 20th October 2022 till 19th October 2027.

