Tata Consultancy Services to accelerate business growth for Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's a leading supermarket retailer in the UK has selected Tata Consultancy Services as a transformation partner to accelerate its business growth through a cloud-first strategy.

TCS will consolidate and modernise Sainsbury's IT infrastructure landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack using TCS Enterprise Cloud. By enabling an integrated cloud platform, TCS will build a scalable foundation for a digital core, enabling greater agility, flexibility, and resilience for Sainsbury's.

Additionally, TCS will provide end-to-end managed services for modern workplace services, network connectivity, and security.

This is expected to help Sainsbury's speed up time to market, create new revenue streams, and enhance agility to respond in real time to emerging business scenarios. Sainsbury's plans to reinvest the savings to achieve its strategic priorities of offering value to customers through innovation and lower costs.

