Vikas Lifecare gets patent for Recycling of Waste Plastics

To make Pallets & Interlocking tiles for Industrial ApplicationVikas Lifecare has achieved the final grant of Patent for the Technology developed by Vikas Lifecare team on Recycling of Waste Plastics for making Pallets & Interlocking tiles for Industrial Application The Patent No. 406300 has been granted under section 43, in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Patents Act 1970, Government of India.
