JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shoppers Stop reports PAT of Rs 16 cr in Q2 FY23
Business Standard

Vikas Lifecare gets patent for Recycling of Waste Plastics

Capital Market 

To make Pallets & Interlocking tiles for Industrial Application

Vikas Lifecare has achieved the final grant of Patent for the Technology developed by Vikas Lifecare team on Recycling of Waste Plastics for making Pallets & Interlocking tiles for Industrial Application The Patent No. 406300 has been granted under section 43, in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Patents Act 1970, Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 12:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU