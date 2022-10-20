Vikas Lifecare gets patent for Recycling of Waste Plastics

To make Pallets & Interlocking tiles for Industrial Application

Vikas Lifecare has achieved the final grant of Patent for the Technology developed by Vikas Lifecare team on Recycling of Waste Plastics for making Pallets & Interlocking tiles for Industrial Application The Patent No. 406300 has been granted under section 43, in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Patents Act 1970, Government of India.

