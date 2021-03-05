Mindspace REIT declines for third day

Mindspace Business Parks REIT slipped 0.30% to Rs 302.14, declining for the third session.
The REIT has corrected nearly 1% in three sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 305.10 on 2 March 2021.
In the past one month, the REIT unit has declined by 8.48% while the benchmark Sensex shed 0.02% during the same period.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT said that a meeting of executive committee of the manager shall be held on Tuesday, 9 March 2021, to consider and approve raising of funds by Mindspace REIT through issue of debt securities aggregating upto Rs 450 crore by way of private placement, in one or more tranches/series/issuances/phases.
The REIT reported a net profit of Rs 130.60 crore against a total income of Rs 432.40 crore in the quarter ended on 31 December 2020.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT owns a quality office portfolio located in four key office markets of India. Its portfolio includes a total leasable area of 29.5 million sq ft with five integrated business parks and five independent offices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is backed by Mumbai-based real estate company K Raheja Corp and private equity firm Blackstone.
