Volumes spurt at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55169 shares. The stock rose 1.73% to Rs.114.70. Volumes stood at 66322 shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd registered volume of 58769 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18579 shares. The stock rose 1.75% to Rs.240.85. Volumes stood at 37055 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd notched up volume of 4.42 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.10% to Rs.213.65. Volumes stood at 2.95 lakh shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd saw volume of 19.25 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.04% to Rs.34.25. Volumes stood at 2.99 lakh shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd clocked volume of 82180 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34135 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.6,867.00. Volumes stood at 72974 shares in the last session.

