Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2019.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd and Engineers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2019.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd crashed 6.45% to Rs 275.4 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd lost 3.72% to Rs 45.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
Cummins India Ltd tumbled 3.69% to Rs 845.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26987 shares in the past one month.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd fell 3.68% to Rs 202.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.37 lakh shares in the past one month.
Engineers India Ltd shed 3.33% to Rs 122.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU