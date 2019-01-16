Speciality Restaurants soars after robust Q3 earnings

Speciality Restaurants hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 98.40 at 15:08 IST on BSE after net profit surged 1159.70% to Rs 8.44 crore on 24.15% rise in net sales to Rs 98.45 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 18.51 points, or 0.05% to 36,336.84.

On the BSE, 76,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1583 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a low of Rs 90.10 in intraday trade. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 180.25 on 16 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.25 on 26 October 2018.

Speciality Restaurants is engaged in restaurants and business.

