Speciality Restaurants soars after robust Q3 earnings

Speciality Restaurants hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 98.40 at 15:08 IST on BSE after net profit surged 1159.70% to Rs 8.44 crore on 24.15% rise in net sales to Rs 98.45 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 18.51 points, or 0.05% to 36,336.84.
On the BSE, 76,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1583 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a low of Rs 90.10 in intraday trade. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 180.25 on 16 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.25 on 26 October 2018.
Speciality Restaurants is engaged in restaurants and food service business.
