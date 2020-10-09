Mindtree Ltd jumps around 2%

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 1490.5, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.73% in last one year as compared to a 5.99% jump in NIFTY and a 44.11% jump in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1490.5, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 11907.45. The Sensex is at 40454.86, up 0.68%. Mindtree Ltd has gained around 26.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21697.25, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

