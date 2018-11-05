Mindtree Named an loT Technoloav Services Leader

W.e.f. 05 November 2018Mindtree announced that the company has been ranked in the leadership zone in nine categories of Zinnov Zones service provider ratings for IoT (Internet of Things) Technology Services 2018. The growth of IoT-based devices and services to enrich customer experiences, combined with disruptive new technologies like artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and blockchain, is accelerating the pace of change in enterprises. The Zinnov Zones report is an important industry benchmark for positioning technology service providers. The ranking is based on a detailed assessment of each company's delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth, innovation and intellectual property, among others. Besides, the report authors feedback from enterprise buyers and case studies.
