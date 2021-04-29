Currency In Circulation Up 15.2% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 2907 lakh crore as on April 23, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money was almost unchanged on the week at Rs 35.47 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 15.2% on a year ago basis compared to 15.70% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 1.7% so far while the reserve money has recorded a similar increase as well.

