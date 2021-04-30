Ministry Of Home Affairs Orders States and UTs To Consider Containment Measures Conveyed Earlier For Covid-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed all States and Union Territories (UTs) to consider the containment measures, as had been conveyed in the advisory of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), dated 25.4.2021, for immediate implementation based on the assessment of the situation. It asked the States and UTs to implement the necessary containment measures, under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005.

MoHFW, in their advisory dated 25.4.2021, had asked the States and UTs to identify districts where either the Covid-19 tests positivity had been more than 10 percent or more in the last one week; or, where bed occupancy was more than 60 percent; districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for taking intensive and local containment measures.

The implementation framework for community containment/ large containment areas, as advised by MoHFW, has also been enclosed with the MHA order. The National Directives for COVID-19 Management shall continue to be strictly followed throughout the country.

