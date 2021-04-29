RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations (OMO) Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of Gsecs Of Rs 10000 Crore

On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on May 06, 2021.

The Reserve Bank of India will purchase 6.97% GS 2026, 7.17% GS 2028 and 5.85% GS 2030. The Reserve Bank of India will simultaneously sell 182 DTB 21102021 and 182 DTB 28102021.

