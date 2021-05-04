Ministry of Food Processing Industries Issues Guidelines for Production Linked Incentive Scheme For The Industry

-
ALSO READ
Sensex rallies 641 points, Nifty ends above 14,700; HUL, ITC climb
Sunedison Infrastructure update on business restructuring
Auto stocks, NTPC, Wipro, Britannia Industries in focus
LT Foods inaugurates futuristic organic foods process plant at Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Sensex, Nifty rebound from 5-day sell off
-
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has issued detailed operational scheme guidelines and has launched an online portal for'Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry'(PLISFPI). As a part of Prime Minister's announcement of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Government of India has approved a new Central Sector Scheme namely 'Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry' for implementation during 2021-22 to 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs. 10,900 crore to support creation of global food manufacturing champions. Applicant for the Scheme shall be (i) Proprietary Firm or Partnership Firm or Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) or a Company registered in India (ii) Co-operatives; and (iii) SME and making an application for seeking approval for coverage under the Scheme. Applicant may also include company applying on its own behalf and its subsidiary/ies provided the applicant company holds more than 50% of the stock of its subsidiary/ies and that none of such subsidiary company/ies is included in any other applicant company under the scheme; or Marketing Federation or Apex level co-operatives applying on behalf of Member Unions or Member co-operatives in the case of co-operatives.
The sales based incentive under the scheme would be paid for six years from 2021-22 to 2026-27 on incremental sales over the base year. Base Year for calculation of Incremental sales would be 2019-20 for the first 4 years. For 5th & 6th years, the base year would be 2021-22 & 2022-23 respectively. Sales shall include sales of eligible food products manufactured by the applicants as well its subsidiaries and contract manufactures. Applicants will be extended grant @ 50% of expenditure on branding & marketing abroad subject to a maximum grant of 3% of Sales of food products or Rs 50 crore per year, whichever is less. The minimum expenditure for branding abroad shall be Rs. 5 crore over a period of five years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU