JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

MIRC Electronics standalone net profit declines 52.72% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 160.62 crore

Net profit of MIRC Electronics declined 52.72% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 160.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales160.62131.34 22 OPM %4.237.24 -PBDT3.225.30 -39 PBT1.212.94 -59 NP1.392.94 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements