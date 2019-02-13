MIRC Electronics standalone net profit declines 52.72% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 160.62 croreNet profit of MIRC Electronics declined 52.72% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 160.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales160.62131.34 22 OPM %4.237.24 -PBDT3.225.30 -39 PBT1.212.94 -59 NP1.392.94 -53
