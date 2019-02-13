SBEC Systems (India) standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SBEC Systems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Super Bakers (India) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2018 quarter
JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2018 quarter
JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 133.33% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU