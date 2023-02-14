Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 594.88 croreNet profit of Mirza International rose 31.10% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 594.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 589.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales594.88589.57 1 OPM %16.7313.55 -PBDT94.3978.80 20 PBT77.3561.48 26 NP57.5843.92 31
