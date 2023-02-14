Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 594.88 crore

Net profit of Mirza International rose 31.10% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 594.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 589.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.594.88589.5716.7313.5594.3978.8077.3561.4857.5843.92

