Mishtann Foods launches Himalayan Pink Salt

Mishtann Foods announced that it is launching Rock Salt (Himalayan Pink Salt) across Various Markets on a Pan-India basis. The company already has a wide network of more than 70,000 distributors/retailers all over India.

The company has bagged several large quantity orders from major retailers around the country. MFL had previously launched Edible Common Salt under its name and has successfully executed these orders and is receiving a good response of its Edible Common salt. The Himalayan Pink Salt commonly known as Rock Salt or Sendha Namak is known to contain many minerals like manganese, copper, iron, cobalt and zinc, which have several health benefits.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)