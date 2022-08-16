Mishtann Foods launches Himalayan Pink Salt

-
The company has bagged several large quantity orders from major retailers around the country. MFL had previously launched Edible Common Salt under its name and has successfully executed these orders and is receiving a good response of its Edible Common salt. The Himalayan Pink Salt commonly known as Rock Salt or Sendha Namak is known to contain many minerals like manganese, copper, iron, cobalt and zinc, which have several health benefits.
