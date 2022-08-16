K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,313 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,313 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East and Americas 400 kV Transmission line order in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Supply of towers in Middle East, secured by our subsidiary in UAE Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by our subsidiary, SAE Towers

Railways: The business has secured a composite order for construction of a third railway line and associated works in the Conventional segment in India.

Civil: The business has secured an order for executing infra works in the Metals & Mining segment in India.

Oil & Gas Pipelines: The business has secured an order for composite works for an oil terminal station in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

