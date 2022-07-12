Mishtann Foods Q1 spurts 216% YoY to Rs 11 cr

-
Mishtann Foods' standalone net profit surged 216% to Rs 11.03 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 3.49 crore recorded in Q1 FY22.Revenue from operations soared by 118.7% to Rs 158.27 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 72.36 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Profit before tax jumped 235.6% to Rs 16.95 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 5.05 crore reported in Q1 FY22.
Total expenses increased by 111.3% year on year to Rs 140.03 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Cost of raw materials jumped by 110% year on year to Rs 138.29 during the period under review. Employee expenses soared to Rs 0.36 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 June 2021.
Mishtann Foods produces and sells wheat, toor dal and basmati rice under the brand name Mishtann in India.
Shares of Mishtann Foods rose 0.77% to Rs 9.22 on the BSE.
