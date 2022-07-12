NMDC Ltd Slides 4.95%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.98%

NMDC Ltd has lost 13.31% over last one month compared to 9.78% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.2% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd lost 4.95% today to trade at Rs 103.6. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.98% to quote at 15896.54. The index is down 9.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 3.55% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 2.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 16.12 % over last one year compared to the 3.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has lost 13.31% over last one month compared to 9.78% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.42 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 186.45 on 30 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.6 on 23 Jun 2022.

