Suryoday SFB gains after advances rise 28% YoY in June'22 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank added 3.38% to Rs 87.25 after the bank's gross advances increased by 28% YoY to Rs 5,136 crore in Q1 FY23.

Gross advances in Q1 FY22 aggregated to Rs 4,004 crore.

Total deposits for Q1 FY23 amounted to Rs 4,020 crore, which is higher by 21% as compared with Rs 3,317 crore in Q1 FY22.

As compared with Q4 FY22, the bank's gross advances and total deposits are higher by 1% and 4%, respectively.

CASA was at 21% in Q1 FY23 as against 16.2% in Q1 FY22 and 20.2% in Q4 F22.

Total monthly collection efficiency was 89% in June 2022 as compared with 70% in June 2021 and 87% in March 2022.

Collection efficiency (one EMI adjusted) is the amount collected restricted to the demand of the month, as a percentage of the total amount due for collection in such month (including dues against Gross NPAs).

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (Suryoday SFB) is a scheduled commercial bank. The bank has a wide presence across 13 states and UTs across India through its 565 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The SFB had reported a loss of Rs 63.6 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 58 crore in Q4 FY21. Net total income during the quarter increased by 136.4% to Rs 166.4 crore from Rs 70.4 crore reported in the same period last year.

In the past three months, the stock has declined by 42.38% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 7.52% during the same period.

