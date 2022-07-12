Telecom shares edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 23.74 points or 1.49% at 1613.03 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, ITI Ltd (up 10.62%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 6.88%),HFCL Ltd (up 6.01%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 4.19%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.11%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.86%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.88%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.82%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.8%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.2%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.89%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 231.18 or 0.43% at 54164.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.9 points or 0.52% at 16131.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.89 points or 0.1% at 25943.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.83 points or 0.15% at 8054.58.

On BSE,1518 shares were trading in green, 1117 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

