Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 72.06 points or 1.65% at 4448.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.17%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.11%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.17%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.16%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.28%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.88%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.84%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.88%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.53%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.15%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 231.18 or 0.43% at 54164.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.9 points or 0.52% at 16131.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.89 points or 0.1% at 25943.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.83 points or 0.15% at 8054.58.

On BSE,1518 shares were trading in green, 1117 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

