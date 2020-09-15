Mitshi India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.07% to Rs 2.12 croreNet loss of Mitshi India reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.07% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 70.88% to Rs 9.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.122.21 -4 9.745.70 71 OPM %-36.3235.29 -7.8020.70 - PBDT-0.740.80 PL 0.891.26 -29 PBT-0.770.79 PL 0.821.19 -31 NP-0.610.54 PL 0.600.91 -34
