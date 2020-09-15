Pioneer Investcorp standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 44.77% to Rs 4.70 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp declined 23.53% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.77% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.708.51 -45 OPM %44.0444.54 -PBDT0.831.00 -17 PBT0.590.76 -22 NP0.390.51 -24

