Pioneer Investcorp standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.77% to Rs 4.70 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp declined 23.53% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.77% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.708.5144.0444.540.831.000.590.760.390.51

