My Money Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreMy Money Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs -0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.04-0.19 LP OPM %-300.00194.74 -PBDT0.01-0.36 LP PBT0-0.37 100 NP0-0.37 100
