Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 409.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Kedia Construction Company standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter
Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 311.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 91.03% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Shah Construction Company reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.03% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.131.45 -91 OPM %-153.8530.34 -PBDT-0.91-0.24 -279 PBT-0.96-0.31 -210 NP-0.96-0.31 -210
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU