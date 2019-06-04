Modern Insulators standalone net profit rises 15.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 130.64 crore

Net profit of rose 15.01% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 130.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.46% to Rs 25.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 440.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 403.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

130.64120.83440.05403.198.498.048.258.089.939.7033.5627.847.353.9923.5017.838.357.2625.5216.63

