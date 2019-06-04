JUST IN
Modern Insulators standalone net profit rises 15.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 130.64 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 15.01% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 130.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.46% to Rs 25.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 440.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 403.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales130.64120.83 8 440.05403.19 9 OPM %8.498.04 -8.258.08 - PBDT9.939.70 2 33.5627.84 21 PBT7.353.99 84 23.5017.83 32 NP8.357.26 15 25.5216.63 53

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:18 IST

