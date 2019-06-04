Nouveau Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.01% to Rs 1.97 croreNet Loss of Nouveau Global Ventures reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.01% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 76.30% to Rs 2.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.971.47 34 2.6411.14 -76 OPM %0.51-810.20 --6.82-106.91 - PBDT0.18-11.85 LP 0.27-12.26 LP PBT0.14-11.89 LP 0.12-12.41 LP NP-0.04-11.88 100 -0.06-12.40 100
