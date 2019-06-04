MSP Steel & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 399.42 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 32.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 399.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 326.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 55.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.90% to Rs 1669.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1160.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

