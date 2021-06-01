Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Rufinamide Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has launched Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, a therapeutic equivalent of Banzel1 Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg of Eisai, Inc.

Glenmark was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA for Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, with a paragraph IV certification and received final approval on 16 May 2016.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2021, the Banzel Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $285.3 million.

