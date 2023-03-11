MOIL announces change in nominee director

With immediate effect

MOIL announced the appointment of Nikunj Kumar Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Department of Mineral Resources, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, as Government of Madhya Pradesh, Nominee Director on the Board of Directors of MOIL with immediate effect till 06 March 2024 vice Sukhveer Singh until further orders. Accordingly, Sukhveer Singh, ceases to be Director on the Board of MOIL in terms of the above said order.

