JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lumax Auto Technologies completes acquisition of majority stake in IAC India

Canara Bank revises MCLRs
Business Standard

MOIL announces change in nominee director

Capital Market 

With immediate effect

MOIL announced the appointment of Nikunj Kumar Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Department of Mineral Resources, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, as Government of Madhya Pradesh, Nominee Director on the Board of Directors of MOIL with immediate effect till 06 March 2024 vice Sukhveer Singh until further orders. Accordingly, Sukhveer Singh, ceases to be Director on the Board of MOIL in terms of the above said order.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU