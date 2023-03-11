JSW Steel Coated Products to acquire Ayena Innovation

JSW Steel Coated Products (JSWSCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel (the Company), has entered into a shareholders agreement and a share subscription agreement (together referred to as Agreements) with Ayena Innovation (Ayena) and its shareholders, inter alia, to acquire 31% equity shareholding in Ayena.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)