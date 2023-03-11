Aster Pharmacies Group sets up JV in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

-
Aster Pharmacies Group LLC has acquired 48.995% stake in Aster Arabia Trading Company LLC (2,000,000 shares of SAR 10 each).
Aster Arabia Trading Company LLC shall establish, manage and operate Pharmacy chain across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to market and sell pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products within each Pharmacy under the Aster Pharmacy brand.
In October 2022, Aster Pharmacies Group LLC entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to establish, manage and operate Pharmacy chain across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
