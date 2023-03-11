Aster Pharmacies Group sets up JV in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

JUST IN
Aster Pharmacies Group LLC, a material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare has incorporated Joint Venture, Aster Arabia Trading Company LLC, a limited liability Company in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 09 March 2023.

Aster Pharmacies Group LLC has acquired 48.995% stake in Aster Arabia Trading Company LLC (2,000,000 shares of SAR 10 each).

Aster Arabia Trading Company LLC shall establish, manage and operate Pharmacy chain across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to market and sell pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products within each Pharmacy under the Aster Pharmacy brand.

In October 2022, Aster Pharmacies Group LLC entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to establish, manage and operate Pharmacy chain across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 12:30 IST

